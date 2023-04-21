France could have a shortage of abortion pills, in the midst of a legal battle over these drugs in the United States, alerted the national authority on gender equality.

Most abortion treatments in the European country they come from laboratories in the hands of US capital.

Mifepristone and misoprostol tablets, also called the abortion pill.

In France, a 70% of pregnancy terminations are through abortifacient drugs.

Women take a dose of mifepristone, and 36 to 48 hours later, a dose of misoprostol, to expel the embryo.

In the United States it “they are constituting reserves to alleviate a possible cessation of the production or commercialization of mifepristone and misoprostol,” warned the High Council for the Equality of Women and Men (HCE) on Tuesday.

This situation could cause shortages, the agency warned.

The Supreme Court of the United States must rule this Friday on the use of mifepristone, which has been at the center of a legal puzzle since a judge sowed confusion by wanting to suspend its validity.

The case is part of a broader campaign by the Conservatives Against Abortion Rights, since the Supreme Court in July struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade who had enshrined the constitutional right to abortion for half a century.

24 of the 50 US states have banned or restricted abortions.

In France, the Observatory for the Transparency of Medicines Policies (OTMeds) warned a few weeks ago that the misoprostol was difficult, or almost impossible, to find in pharmacies in various cities and regions, iincluding Paris.

Access to this medicine is “possible everywhere,” French Health Minister François Braun said on Wednesday to calm the situation. There has been “tension” but “not a shortage,” he said.

