“Reject the usual threats of convenience speciously based on alleged accusations of extremism and anti-democracy”





“The decline of Macronism on the one hand and the broad victory of the right on the other characterized the first round of the French elections. The point now is simple: will there be a turning point? All the fans are on the move, but it is politics that should prevail over membership and promote the unfreezing of the French system. Regardless of who wins.”

Fabio Rampellivice-president of the Chamber of Brothers of Italy, comments with Affaritaliani.it the outcome of the first round of the French legislative elections that saw the triumph of the right-wing RN of Le Pen and Bardella. In the second round this possibility will manifest itself by virtue of the complex transalpine mechanism that provides for desistances, withdrawals and convergences between several candidates. In short, we will be forced to choose alliances”.

“It is not so much who wins in the run-off elections that matters, but rather whether Europe will finally be able to count on the contestability of power in one of its most important nations. To achieve this goal the Republicans (former Gaullists) must build the alliance with the Rassemblement Nationalthat is, rejecting the usual convenient threats speciously based on alleged accusations of extremism and anti-democratism. As if there were a third authority, distinct from the people, that has the right to decide who can and cannot govern a democratic nation. The last holdout now that can save the European left in several states, including Italy, from a long abstinence in the management of power, the result of decades of wrong choices and hegemony of the dominant classes to the detriment of the middle class and the weakest sections of society”, concludes Rampelli.