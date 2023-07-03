France in chaos, Celine fashion show cancelled

With a few lines and an unexpected press release, the French fashion house Celinebelonging to the luxury giant Lvmh, canceled his show just 24 hours before its scheduled time. “Due to the events of the past few days and to avoid any potential safety risk for our guests and our team, we regret to inform you that we are canceling the Celine homme ss 2024 show, which was supposed to have been held at La Gaité Lyrique this Sunday July 2 at 20.30”, it reads.

“A fashion show in Paris, at a time when France and its capital are in mourningseems, from my point of view, reckless and completely out of place,” he explained Hedi Slimane, creative director of Celine, on his instagram profile. “Canceling the show suddenly is a damage for the house and a great regret for my team, the ateliers, the press, the talents and all the guests. But their safety is a priority.”

The reference is ai riots broke out in France after the killinglast Tuesday in Nanterre, in the suburbs of Paris, of young Nahel by a policeman. The 17-year-old boy, who was driving a Mercedes without a license, did not stop as requested by two officers, and one of them opened fire with his service weapon, killing him. The agent was investigated for voluntary homicide and placed under arrest in view of the trial. 1,300 people arrested so far.

