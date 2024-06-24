It is the symbolic color of the FN, almost an identifying uniform, a dress code that is not always mandatory. ‘Elegant by any measure’, the young Bardella (born in 1995), hair a la Rudolph Valentino, wears tailored suits, rarely black, rather a predilection for foncé light blue or blue, white or light blue shirts, tone on tone ties

A few years ago, no one would have bet on Jordan Bardella, president of the Rassemblement National. Son of Italian emigrants, raised in one of the most at-risk suburbs of Paris, Drancy, a rising star of French politics who could change all the cards in the early elections called by Macron for the renewal of the National Assembly on June 30 table of the current government and become the youngest prime minister of the ‘République’.

‘Elegant by any measure’, the young Bardella (born in 1995), hair a la Rudolph Valentino, wears tailored suits, rarely black, rather a predilection for foncé or blue, white or light blue shirts, tone on tone ties. On the other hand, blue is the symbolic color of the FN, almost an identifying uniform, a dress code, even if not always mandatory. “An elegant young man, with very clear ideas – the stylist Guillermo Mariotto explains to Adnkronos – And his physical appearance, 1.90 meters tall, contributes to his undoubted charm. Jordan Bardella has charisma, he knows how to be balanced and convincing in his speech, never forced, emphatic tones, the president of the Rassemblement National appears measured. And even the dress in this case makes… the monk”. From Berlusconi’s double-breasted jacket to President Monti’s loden, does politics pass through clothes? “Not always – replies the well-known stylist – I would say that over the years politics increasingly passes through social media. Jordan Bardella was a master of this. Certainly his ‘physique du role’ helped him. Never over the top, the emphasis on clothing is not part of his nature as a young person belonging to generation Z”.

Edoardo de’ Giorgio, communications and fashion expert, has no doubts: “Italian blood flows in Jordan Bardella’s veins, he has all the sex appeal of the Italian male, but never excessive, so different from the French, more caustic, intellectual, sometimes more cerebral – he said – And this is perhaps what the French like about the president of the RN, in addition to his undisputed ‘youth’, this apparent calmness of his, knowing how to measure his words before the public, never raising his tone. And then like everyone else the very young Jordan Bardella knows how to use social media, he is an influencer despite himself.” “The choice of shades of blue for his clothes? – added Edoardo de’ Giorgio – Reassuring colours, a symbol of authority and not of authoritarianism. Elegant, tailored, I would bet… – concluded the well-known fashion and communication expert – From the cut of the sleeves, in my opinion, they are of excellent Neapolitan workmanship.”