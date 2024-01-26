Crucial day for farmers' protests in France. While anticipation grows for the announcements that Prime Minister Gabriel Attal should make today to calm the protests, the movement is focusing on Paris. The local section of the FDSEA, the main agricultural union in France, announced the installation of barriers at five entry points of the French capital from 2pm until midnight, without excluding the possibility of extending them for the following day.

The mobilization, however, continues throughout the country, where there are dozens of operations. The A7 and A9, two of the most important motorways located in the south of France, have been blocked for around 400 km since this morning. “We have never seen something like this”, said Vinci, the group that manages the structure. Tractors also invaded several motorways in Normandy, near Lyon

In Clermont-l'Hérault, farmers destroyed the pavement of the car park of a Leclerc supermarket, as a symbolic gesture against large-scale retail trade, while tons of manure and straw were dumped at the entrance to Toulouse airport.

A protest that in recent hours has also contaminated other sectors, such as those in the wine and fishing supply chains. This is why in recent days there has been talk of a new “green vest” movement, along the lines of the “yellow vests” that put France on fire between 2018 and 2019. On that occasion, it was the increase in fuel prices that lit the fuse of the protest. A reason similar to the one that has ignited spirits in recent days, when farmers began to protest against the rise in prices of non-road diesel (NGS). Attal, recently appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, thus finds himself facing the first crisis of his office. Matignon's tenant is expected this afternoon on a farm in Montastruc-de-Salies, in Haute-Garonne, where he is expected to present the measures decided by the government to end the protests.

Yesterday the Fnsea sent the executive a list of demands, which includes the immediate payment provided for by the EU's common agricultural policy, the end of the restrictions provided for by the Green deal and the recognition of livestock farming as a “great national cause” .