The anger of farmers extends to France and there is fear of the 'Yellow Vest' effect, the spontaneous protest movement born in October 2018 initially against high fuel prices and which gradually faded also due to the Covid pandemic. This time it is the farmers who have taken to the streets and have been demonstrating since Thursday to ask for concrete measures to deal with the problems of the sector.

The protest

Farmers are protesting against the increase in production costs, the European 'green deal', the growing increase in environmental obligations to cope with the ecological transition and the tax reform which provides for the abolition of the exemption on agricultural diesel from 2026.

And there is the risk that this crisis, which for the moment is mainly limited to the south west and Ariège, a particularly rural department, will widen and worsen. Today a woman died, while her husband and her 14-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a car hit a checkpoint of farmers who were protesting in Pamiers, recalling what happened in 2018 with the first accidents and first victims during the Yellow Vest protest in 2018.

First test for the prime minister

For the new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, this is the first major crisis to be resolved five months after the European elections. Yesterday the prime minister received the Fnsea, the main farmers' union and the Young Farmers' union in Matignon to try to defuse the protest. But the meeting failed to calm discontent and the farmers intend to continue with their actions until the executive takes “concrete measures” to solve their problems. The agricultural world, underlined the president of Fnsea, “will not be satisfied with small measures. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to make some announcements this week so that things change significantly“.

This protest, geographer Laurent Chalard who works at the European Center for International Affairs explains to 'Le Figaro', “once again tells the total disconnect that exists between the ruling French and European elites” and their citizens. From Holland to Romania, passing through Germany and indeed France, numerous farmers have taken to the streets in recent days to protest against the high cost of fuel, the competition from Ukrainian products and the standards imposed by Brussels. “Rural France criticizes the lack of pragmatism of most agricultural policies, which seem to be based more than anything on ideological considerations, however noble they may be, by people who know absolutely nothing about the profession and life of a farmer” , Chalard explains further.

The differences with the yellow Gillets

Regarding a new movement along the lines of that of the 'yellow vests', Chalard underlines: “If at the level of demands, we find elements of language that characterized the 'yellow vests' movement, the fact remains that, for the moment, at the level of its composition, the parallel stops there. In fact, this new protest movement concerns a single socio-professional category, that of farmers, with the support of the main trade union of the profession, the Fnsea, which is politically classified as of the right”. The 'yellow vest' movement, however, “started from civil society through social networks, ignoring trade unions and political affiliations. It had a much greater territorial extension, affecting the entire 'peripheral France', as well as the peri-urban, isolated rural areas and small and medium-sized cities in difficulty, and had affected all popular categories, farmers, artisans and traders, but also workers and employees. Since its origins, the 'yellow vests' movement had a much wider potential reach and appeared less politicised, bringing together French people of all stripes, hence its strength”.

So far, he explains further, “farmers' revolts have tended to be confined to the rural world for two main reasons. The first is that they often get what they want, since the government is scared and does not justify an extension of the movement, as was the case of the 'Bonnets Rouges' (red berets, ed.) in Brittany in 2013. The second reason is that city dwellers, who make up the majority of the French population as a whole, may sometimes be sympathetic to the discontent of farmers, but not they always understand the reasons for their discontent.”

Macron's speech

For Jean-Daniel Lévy, the director of Harris Interactive, this anger represents a risk for the French government five months before the elections. And “the Rassemblement National”, Marine Le Pen's French far-right party, will benefit in particular. “The French – he explains on 'Europe 1' radio – often have the impression that, at a European level, from the point of view of nutrition, actions are more negative than positive. With the general idea that we are dealing with farmers who don't earn much, who work tirelessly, who almost never go on holiday and who have a real mission, that of feeding French society”, continues Jean-Daniel Lévy.

Meanwhile The French government postponed its agriculture bill for a few weeks to try to best respond to farmers' anger. Today the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, also took the field, underlining that the “government is fully mobilized to provide concrete solutions to the difficulties faced by farmers”.