The former president of the far-right French National Front party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, hospitalized on Saturday after a heart attack, “is doing well,” said his daughter, Marine Le Pen, on Sunday.

Jean Marie Le Pen94, “is well, and I thank all those who have inquired about his health”, declared his daughter, who now leads the party, called Agrupación Nacional.

“I haven’t seen him yet, I won’t be long,” but “he’s fine, that’s the essential information,” added the leader of extreme right, asking that his “private life” be respected.

Jean-Marie le Pen was hospitalized on Saturday in the Paris region after suffering a “mild heart attack,” said his adviser, Lorrain de Saint Affrique. “His family and those close to him are worried but calm,” he added.

The former political leader is a historical figure of the French extreme right.

In 1972, he founded the National Front, a party now chaired by his daughter under the name Agrupación Nacional.

Marine LePen reached second place in the 2022 presidential elections (41.5%) against the current president, Emmanuel Macron.

His father was hospitalized several times in recent years.. The last one occurred in February 2022 due to a mild cardiovascular accident.

Jean-Marie Le Pen has contested for the presidency five times, reaching the second round in 2002 when he lost to former president Jacques Chirac.

The political career of the ex-paratrooper, known for his anti-immigration stances, he declined after his open racism led to his being known as the “Devil of the Republic”.

His daughter Marine has tried to clean up the image of the party and expelled him in 2015 for his declaration that the Holocaust was just a detail in history.

Born in the western port of La Trinite sur Mer on June 20, 1928, Le Pen participated in the colonial wars in Algeria and Vietnam.

He became the youngest legislator in France when he was elected to Parliament at the age of 27.

In recent years, he has made fewer public appearances and has expressed no remorse for his controversial comments in the past.

