The family and friends of the 94-year-old Le Pen, who suffered a mild heart attack, are worried, but are taking the situation calmly.

French far-right influencer Jean-Marie Le Pen has been hospitalized in the Paris area on Saturday due to a heart attack described as mild. The matter has been confirmed by the adviser of the 94-year-old Le Pen Lorrain de Saint Affrique.

According to him, Le Pen’s family and friends are worried but are taking the situation calmly. Le Pen herself is conscious.

In the 1970s, Le Pen co-founded the far-right National Front party. He is also currently leading the far-right opposition in France Marine Le Pen father.

The elder Le Pen has suffered from several health problems in recent years. For example, in February of last year, he had to be hospitalized due to what was described as a minor stroke.

Jean-Marie Le Pen has been a candidate for the French presidency five times. In 2002, he reached the second round of the elections, where Jacques Chirac won.

Le Pen was the youngest member of parliament in French history at the time when she was elected to parliament in 1956.

Le Pen’s political fortunes have fluctuated considerably over time. However, Le Pen, who has been nicknamed the Devil of the Republic due to her unapologetic racism, has at one point boasted that the rise of the extreme right in Europe was proof that her ideas had reached the mainstream.

Decades Le Pen’s own daughter, who incited anti-immigration, has since tried to somewhat clean up the reputation of the party founded by her father. The younger Le Pen also kicked her father out of the party in 2015 after he described the Holocaust as just a historical detail.

Since then, the party has changed its name and made significant progress in both French and European politics as the National Alliance.

Even in his later years, Jean-Marie Le Pen has not expressed regret for his previous controversial views or speeches.

“I was a committed fighter, loyal to my idea. An unfortunate idea, but I don’t regret it,” he told AFP in April.