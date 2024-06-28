When Emmanuel Macron warned, at the end of April, that “Europe can die,” few thought that the worst stab could come, shortly after, from Paris. The decision of the French president to call early legislative elections after the victory of the extreme right in the European elections on June 9 has caused deep vertigo not only in his country: the high probability that the eurosceptic National Regrouping (RN) of Marine Le Pen taking power also in France, forcing Macron into a complicated government of cohabitation, also makes a European Union very nervous, which in that case must prepare for a head-on clash with a country that until now it counted on as a pro-European ally. .

This is particularly complicated at a time when the far right is on the rise across Europe and already has several heads of government at its European summits, notably Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and the always difficult Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister who is now also set to take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council, starting next Monday. If the RN candidate, Jordan Bardella, succeeds in becoming prime minister, he will sit alongside Macron at meetings of EU heads of state and government, such as the one held this Thursday in Brussels. The ministers appointed by the far-right government would in the meantime represent France in the Council of Ministers, where European laws are adopted and their policies are coordinated.

That Bardella arrives in Matignon, the residence of the French Prime Minister, will also resonate in Berlin: it would put additional pressure on the traditional Franco-German European engine, which is already quite seized and could get even more stuck. The German Social Democratic Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in whose country the ultra AfD party climbed to second position in the European elections, ahead of the SPD and its coalition partners, has already expressed his “concern about the elections in France.”

The extreme right has learned well the lesson of 2017, when the promise to leave the euro was one of the main causes of Marine Le Pen’s defeat in the second round of the presidential elections. Since then, he is very careful not to talk about a Frexit, although part of Bardella’s new program smacks a lot of it, as various experts have emphasized. His Euroscepticism, translated in Brussels into his activism in Identity and Democracy (ID), the toughest anti-EU group in the European Parliament, where Bardella has renewed his seat, is now more discreet. Like the fact that the European flag is nowhere to be seen at RN campaign events.

But both his sovereignty, that France first or “national preference”, as he calls it, as well as several of his economic and political campaign promises, especially on immigration matters, do not cease to constitute a path of collision against the European project, just as his traditional opposition to the Green Pact, whose laws he has almost systematically rejected in the European Parliament.

Friendship with Putin’s Russia

The recent past of the RN, marked by a strong friendship with Vladimir Putin’s Russia – until shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, Le Pen did not miss the opportunity to take a photo with the Russian president – also causes deep concern, both in Brussels as in Paris. Bardella has assured that, if he is prime minister, he will not, in general terms, withdraw support for kyiv, although he has set Macron’s proposal to send French troops on the ground as a “red line.”

But some statements by Le Pen on the same day that Macron traveled to Brussels to meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, have once again set off alarms: “The head of the army is an honorary title of the president, because the prime minister is the “who has his hand on the purse,” recalled this Thursday the one who continues to pull all the strings of the RN about the restrictions on Macron’s presidency that will imply a cohabitation Government that will control the budget, potentially limiting the policies of the head of state, although This continues to be the international face of France. “It is a very dangerous message that is sent to the entire world,” the outgoing prime minister, Gabriel Attal, said to Bardella in the last campaign debate, on Thursday night.

“If there is anyone who is rubbing their hands right now with everything that is happening [en Francia]”That’s Vladimir Putin,” the French Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, warned this week in another radio interview.

His figure could be the protagonist of the first internal confrontation: Macron wanted to take advantage of the summit in Brussels to announce that he is France’s candidate to continue in the Commission, as he has advanced The World. He is thus ahead of Bardella, who had made it clear that, if he takes over the Government, he would want to participate in the decision on the name of the European commissioner awarded to France. Something that, in turn, would give even more strength to the Eurosceptic wing if she aligns herself with Meloni who is already furious at feeling left out of the distribution of the main positions of the European institutions to be decided at the extraordinary summit in Brussels.

A foreshadowing that, if the RN achieves its goal of electing a prime minister after July 7, not only will it be difficult to cohabit with an openly pro-European Macron. The relationship with Brussels also promises to be fraught. And soon: among the “urgent” measures that candidate Jordan Bardella has promised from his first moments in government is a reduction of VAT from 20% to 5.5% on energy and fuel and a kind of Iberian energy exemption for France; things that, however, he cannot do unilaterally, but rather require a difficult unanimous agreement from the EU. The same goes for his promise to quickly reduce the French contribution to the EU budget by 2 billion. “It makes no sense that we ask for savings for everyone and rationalise the State accounts and that we do not do it with the EU,” argues Bardella.

The European Commission has remained, for the moment, in a discreet background both in the face of these proposals and those of the left alliance of the New Popular Front (NFP), which also presents possible clashes with Brussels. But unlike the RN, no poll gives victory to this bloc and its own members recognize that the main objective is not to win, but to prevent an absolute majority for the RN. Furthermore, it has within it absolutely pro-European forces, such as the alliance of the Socialist Party and Plaza Pública, of MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, who from the beginning have imposed clarity on the NFP on issues such as support for Ukraine.

In any case, Brussels will be very attentive, say community sources. After all, the Commission is the guardian of the treaties and it would not be the first time that it opens an infringement file against a country for not respecting its letter and timing. Ask the friend of the RN, Viktor Orbán.

