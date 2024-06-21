Most football fans will remember the 2006 World Cup when French national team captain Zidane headbutted Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the chest and sent him off in the final match, which Italy won on penalties.

While this was the last of Zidane’s international career, it was not his first surge in that tournament.

Leipzig Stadium bears a permanent reminder of an incident in the group stage when France suffered early and tied 0-0 with Switzerland in Stuttgart in its first match before reaching Leipzig.

South Korea, coached by Dutchman Dick Advocaat, were their opponents and while Thierry Henry put France ahead, a late goal from Park Ji-sung caused another draw for France, and in the final minutes Zidane was booked.

This was his second warning in the tournament, which means he will miss the last match in the group stage, and if France fails to qualify, that match in Leipzig will be his last in the French blue jersey.

The frustration worsened, and when Zidane returned to the dressing room, he kicked the metal door.

The dent resulting from this kick is still present, and it has even become an attraction for the fans who wander around the Leipzig stadium to see two clear signs installed in the metal, and next to them are the words “A souvenir from Zed (Zidane).”

The Dutch national team will use the dressing room today, but neither it nor the French national team will be able to see Zidane’s shoe marks, as the door has been temporarily covered with European Football Association (UEFA) banners for the tournament.