France faces new strikes after another night of riots against pension reform

France lives with series of protests and serious. Demonstrations against pension reform continue this Saturday (18) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

A France faces this Saturday (18) another day of strikes partial against Social Security Reformapproved on Thursday by decree of the government of Emmanuel Macronamid the growing social unrest that is reflected in the second night of riots in several cities in the country.

Large French cities recorded spontaneous protests on Friday night. In Paris, they resulted in at least 60 arrests in one act at the Place de la Concorde.

In Lyon, clashes with the police were particularly tense, and demonstrators tried to storm and burn the headquarters of a district council. About thirty people were arrested.

New protests were called for this Saturday on social media in dozens of French cities. One of the main ones is expected to be at Place d’Italie, in the south of the city, which will start at 6 pm local time, at 2 pm Brasilia time.