France faces this Saturday its umpteenth day of partial strikes against the pension reform, approved on Thursday by decree by the Government of Emmanuel Macronin the midst of a growing social unrest reflected in the second night of riots in various cities of the country.

Although of lesser depth, large French cities registered spontaneous protests late Friday nightwhich in Paris resulted in at least 60 arrests in an act in the Place de la Concorde.

In Lyons, clashes with police were particularly tense and the demonstrators tried to invade the headquarters of a district Board.

The discontent of the street, which is being organized outside unions and parties, has also moved to Parliament, where this Monday two motions of censure will be debated to overthrow the Executive, on the brink of a political crisis that has not been seen since the outbreak of the “Yellow Vests” revolt in 2018.

The reform that elevates the minimum retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years keeps the unions on the warpath, with some entrenched strikes, such as the one for garbage collection in Paris, where thousands of tons of waste are still scattered on the sidewalks despite the fact that the French government has forced certain cleaners to return to work .

This Saturday is also expected a disturbance in the circulation of high-speed trains (4 out of 5 will work), the regional TER (3 out of 5) and Intercities (3 out of 5).

Air traffic must not register cancellations or delays due to the strikealthough they are expected for Monday March 20, when 30% of the flights will be canceled at the Parisian Orly airport and 20% at the Marseille airport (south).

In the energy sector, at least four major refineries will be closed – with the possible impact on fuel supplies not yet known.

In addition, four gas transport terminals are still under picket lines -which, however, allow the import of liquefied gas-, as well as eleven Storengy gas tanks, a subsidiary of Engie.

