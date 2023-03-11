PARIS (Reuters) – France recorded its seventh day of demonstrations on Saturday against President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform proposal, amid ongoing strikes that have affected refineries, public transport and rubbish collection.

A coalition of French unions is hoping to keep up the pressure on the government to drop the reform proposal, the main measure of which is a two-year extension of the retirement age to 64.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, the expectation is that up to 1 million people will participate in more than 200 acts across the country, while the Senate continues to analyze the reform. A potential vote on the text is expected on Sunday night.

Demonstrations began at 10:00 am (local time) in the streets of major cities, including Toulouse and Nice. A march in Paris was scheduled to start at 2 pm.

On Tuesday, 1.28 million people took to the streets in demonstrations, the largest turnout since the protests began, according to government figures. The unions estimated a total of 3.5 million people.

Opinion polls show that a majority of voters oppose Macron’s plan, while a slim majority supports the strikes.

A spokesman for oil company TotalEnergies told Reuters strikes continued at the company’s refineries and depots in the country, while public railway operator SNCF said national and regional services would remain mostly disrupted over the weekend.

In Paris, rubbish continues to pile up in the streets, with residents citing an increasing presence of rats, according to local media.

An additional day of nationwide strikes and protests is planned for March 15.

