Vaccination against Covid-19 in France was extended this Monday to all those over 75 years of age, due to fears about shortages and criticism about the planning of the inoculation, while the virus has already caused the death of more than 70,000 people .

A place for the elderly. The vaccination campaign in France was extended on Monday, January 18, to people over 75 years of age, after having been reserved so far for some priority audiences, such as residents of homes for the elderly (Ehpad) or caregivers.

Now the doses of the vaccine are available to five million people who do not live in a retirement home, to which are added around 800,000 people who have “high risk” diseases, such as chronic kidney failure or cancer under treatment.

In total, 6.4 million people have been called to get vaccinated as of Monday. But the Minister of Health invited “patience”, since the doses of the vaccine only arrive gradually. Olivier Véran stated that “more than a million vaccines [serían] made ”by the end of January, and between 2.4 and 4 million by the end of February.

During his visit to Lyon on Saturday, Jean Castex also acknowledged that those over 75 could not be vaccinated “in a few days”, and called for a “quiet” vaccination. The vaccination processes “will be carried out progressively, as the 200 million doses of the vaccine that France ordered or pre-ordered reach the national territory,” he added, ensuring that the challenge would be “faced.”

More than a million appointments taken

In a country with skeptical tendencies towards the vaccine, a poll by the French Institute of Public Opinion, Ifop, cited by Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday, indicated that 54% of French people now want to be vaccinated. They are 15 points more than in December, highlights the newspaper.

Requests for appointments, opened last weekend, were marked by a wave of requests, with more than a million appointments taken, while 883 centers were “open and accessible for reservation,” according to Olivier Véran. But not all the seniors were able to register, which created some tensions.

In France under an early curfew at 6 pm from Saturday and for “at least 15 days”, with the aim of limiting social contacts, the government has these injections to stop the epidemic.

The latter shows no signs of weakness, with 2,766 patients in resuscitation on Sunday and 136 new admissions in 24 hours. With 141 deaths registered on Sunday, the total death toll reached 70,283, according to the French Public Health.

And the fear of a rebound is amplified by the threat of the most contagious new variants. A case of the South African variant was detected in La Réunion, the prefecture and the Regional Health Agency announced on Sunday, while in Mayotte four cases have been registered.

“There are not enough vaccines for everyone”

Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist member of the scientific council, warned Sunday that a “breakthrough” of the epidemic was likely. “Unfortunately, in relation to the variants, which are really a change in the situation of this epidemic, I have no rational argument to tell you that we will not experience an advance of the epidemic that could start in March-April,” he explained.

The Prime Minister warned last week that a new confinement could be decided “without delay”, in case of “strong epidemic degradation”.

After a laborious start, only 422,127 people had received a first injection of the vaccine on Sunday night, and the government continues to come under fire from the opposition and in the medical world.

“At the current rate of supply, it will take more than four and a half months just to vaccinate people over 75 years old,” the mayors of Dijon and Besançon scoffed on Saturday.

For her part, the president of the Rassemblement National party, Marine Le Pen, denounced on Sunday a government “incapable of vaccinating those who want it.”

“There are not enough vaccines for everyone,” said Jacques Battistoni, president of the generalist union MG France in the Journal du Dimanche. Predicting “a false start” on Monday, he reproaches the government for not launching a massive campaign, but “organizing waiting lines!”

As for doses, after the chills caused by the announcement of a slowdown “from three to four weeks”, the US group Pfizer, associated with the German laboratory BioNTech, announced on Saturday a “plan” to accelerate production and return to the initial supply schedule for the European Union “from the week of January 25”.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French