French Health Minister Olivier Ferrand said that his country will extend the period between the two doses of the Corona virus prevention vaccines that depend on the RNA molecule (MRNA) from four to six weeks, starting from the fourteenth of April, with the aim of speeding up the vaccination campaign .

France’s largest health authority in January advised a six-week interval between the two doses in order to expand supplies, but the government said at the time that it did not have sufficient data on the effectiveness of vaccines with the longest interval.

But the minister said France could do that now because it fortified a younger age group.

“This will allow us to vaccinate more at a faster rate without reducing protection,” the minister said.

France has approved the use of the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines, which are based on RNA technology.