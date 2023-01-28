France has extended mandatory COVID-19 tests for people arriving from China until February 15, according to a government decree, published today, Saturday.
And at a time when Chinese officials said that infections had reached their peak, some experts in the world warned of the possibility of a rise in cases in rural areas, as millions of Chinese traveled to visit their families during the Lunar New Year holidays.
And last December 30, France announced that it would require those arriving from China to provide proof of a negative test for the detection of Covid-19, provided that the test was taken within less than 48 hours of departure, after China eased the closure rules.
The measure, which was to last until January 31, made testing compulsory on all flights from China, including those with a brief stopover there. Passengers on flights from China have also been asked to wear masks.
China ended its “zero COVID” policy in early December, allowing people to travel across the country.
#France #extends #procedures #related #arrivals #China
