Monday, January 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France extends mandatory use of masks to children from 6 years old

by admin
January 1, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Children aged 6 years old will be required to wear a mask in France.| Photo: Pixabay

Children over 6 years old will have to wear masks in public places, transport and markets in France, and no longer under 11 years old as recommended until now, according to the French Official Gazette, published this Saturday. Only places dedicated to artistic or sporting activities are exempt from the levy.

In France, children aged between 12 and 17 years can be vaccinated against covid-19 and, from this month onwards, voluntary injections are also open to children aged between 5 and 11, although with different dosages compared to vaccination for adults. The measure on the use of masks in minors takes place two days before returning to the classroom after school holidays.

Measures affecting public transport were also made official, such as the return of the capacity limit and the ban on eating or drinking inside buses, trains and the subway.


#France #extends #mandatory #masks #children #years

admin

admin

Next Post

Robbert Dijkgraaf: 'We are now in a kind of Wild West phase, in which people first shoot and only then talk'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.