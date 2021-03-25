France has decided to tighten restrictions in three other departments given the deterioration of the health situation due to the epidemic, Health Minister Olivier Véran announced on Thursday. In this way, Auge, Nièvre and Rhone join sixteen other regions where since last weekend a light confinement was already in force.

In the affected areas, including Paris, only businesses considered essential can open. Affected citizens can go for a walk or play sports without a time limit and within a radius of 10 kilometers around their home. But travel outside of those departments is prohibited. The curfew is also maintained between seven in the afternoon and six in the morning throughout the national territory.

The French are debating these days whether or not the word confinement can be used to refer to the new restrictions decreed by the Government in the areas with the highest rate of infections. According to Véran, “there is no confinement”, but “fifty shades of measures” to adapt to the health situation of each region. “Everyone has been able to verify that the measures are different from those decided a year ago”, when the Executive decreed a strict national confinement at the beginning of the pandemic. Now he prefers to call them “enhanced braking measures.”

In the last twenty-four hours, 45,000 French people have tested positive for coronavirus. The situation is very worrying in Île-de-France (Paris region), Hauts de France (north) and in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (south-east of the country). Since the epidemic began, 93,180 people have died from COVID-19 in France. There are more and more voices demanding the closure of schools and secondary schools.