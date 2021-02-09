France extends health emergency until June to confront Corona

Today, Tuesday, the French Parliament approved the extension of the state of health emergency in the country until the first of June, with a majority of 278 votes in favor of the extension, compared to 193 votes against it.

The state of health emergency, which was implemented for the first time in March of last year, allows the government to impose comprehensive measures to contain the Corona virus, including a curfew that begins at 6 pm.

The current extension, which is scheduled to last until the first of June, has sparked widespread controversy, as MPs from the right and the left voted against it.

France is increasingly weary and weary of the lockdown, where restaurant owners are increasingly voicing their demands to be allowed to reopen their businesses, and ski resorts are also pushing and pushing for restrictions to be lifted.