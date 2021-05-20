In France, everyone over the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 31, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday, about two weeks before the scheduled date, originally for June 15.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new date during a visit to a vaccination center on Thursday, May 20, adding that those working in designated priority professions in the public or private sectors, including teachers, police officers, cashiers and bus drivers, they would be eligible as of May 24.

The Government has recently relaxed the conditions and age limits for receiving the vaccine in order to stay on track to reach its vaccination goals.

On Wednesday, the French happily returned to cafes, cinemas and museums as the country relaxed restrictions in a return to semi-normality after more than six months of limitations by Covid-19. The 7pm curfew was delayed to 9pm.

Cafes and restaurants with terraces or roof gardens can now offer alfresco dining under the second phase of a closure plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30.

Museums, cinemas and some theaters are also reopened after being closed for 203 days. Non-essential businesses, from toy stores to clothing stores, which had been closed since early April, also reopened on Wednesday.

The relaxation of restrictions comes as the third wave of Covid-19 infections continues to decline. The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 3,862 on Wednesday, up from around 6,000 a month ago. Over the past seven days, the number of new cases dropped by 18 percent.

Covid-19 vaccine at Disneyland in Paris © Benoît Tessier, REUTERS

After a slow start, the government’s vaccination campaign has accelerated, with more than 21.5 million people, nearly a third of the population, having received at least one injection.

“If we can organize, vaccinate and maintain collective discipline, there is no reason why we cannot continue to progress,” said President Emmanuel Macron.

But he added: “We have to be rigorous on the issue of variants,” the newer and sometimes more virulent strains of the original Covid-19 virus.

