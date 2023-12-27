Paris (agencies)

France expressed its “deep concern” over the Israeli authorities' announcement of the intensification and prolongation of the fighting in Gaza as part of the war on the Strip.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, “Paris strongly renews its call for an immediate truce that leads to a ceasefire.”

The statement expressed France's “regret over the systematic bombing, which once again led to a large number of civilian casualties in recent days.”

In its statement, the ministry called on “Israel to take concrete measures to protect the lives of the civilian population in Gaza.”

The statement explained that “while France welcomes the resolution issued by the UN Security Council on Friday, it calls on Israel to facilitate the delivery of aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip and to take urgent measures to ensure complete, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.”

The Ministry stressed “the necessity of facilitating the use of all methods of access and movement, including through the full and urgent operation of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip.”