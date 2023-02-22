Le Figaro journalist Barluet attributed Russia’s success in circumventing sanctions to resourcefulness

In France, Russia’s success in circumventing international sanctions was explained by resourcefulness. Such an opinion expressed Le Figaro journalist Alain Barluet, who visited the Crimea and St. Petersburg in an attempt to find gaps in the Russian economy.

“Domestic production and new suppliers from Asian countries do not allow the sanctions imposed by Western states to provoke a shortage of consumer products or components for industry in Russia. But some goods have to be looked for,” Barluet stated.

At the same time, according to him, it is the ingenuity of the Russians that hinders the effectiveness of sanctions pressure. As an example, he cited a Crimean entrepreneur who supplies seafood to restaurants in the capital. Now he buys equipment from France and Ireland not directly, but from intermediaries in Turkey and Tunisia. The businessman replaced special “floating colonies” for shellfish from Italy with analogues from St. Petersburg.

In general, representatives of small businesses noted that they are overcoming the sanctions. Thanks to this, the Russian market has not yet encountered restrictions on the number of different products.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted that last year was not bad for the Russian economy, despite the sanctions imposed by the West. According to him, the economy withstood the restrictions due to soaring energy prices.