Head of the French Armed Forces Lecornu: we are not talking about the participation of Western troops in battles

Discussions about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine do not affect their participation in hostilities. This was stated by the Minister of the Armed Forces (AF) of France Sebastien Lecornu in on air BFMTV channel.

“Various hypotheses have been discussed. But we are not talking about troops participating in hostilities,” he explained.