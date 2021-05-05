France has expelled a Spanish citizen who threw a woman down the stairs of the Paris metro. The video of the attack, which occurred on April 16, went viral in France and provoked the outrage of citizens and politicians. “The individual who had violently pushed a woman in the Parisian metro has been expelled from France,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Twitter this Wednesday. “A foreigner who disturbs public order has nothing to do on our soil,” he added.

The individual who avait viomment poussé une femme dans le métro parisien a été expelled de France. Il a desormais interdiction de sejourner sur le territoire français.

The events were recorded by a witness. A woman who was at the entrance to the metro at the Porte de Chapelle station in Paris was violently pushed down the stairs by an individual. The woman tried to grab onto the railing, but fell down the stairs.

After the shove, the aggressor, whose identity has not been made public, calmly continued on his way while talking on his cell phone, apparently indifferent to what could have happened to the woman, who suffered various injuries. Apparently, the two had argued shortly before at the entrance of the subway over the ownership of a telephone. Citizenship Minister Marlène Schiappa said it was a “disgusting physical assault.”