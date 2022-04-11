France expels six Russian spies. The French Foreign Ministry announced that six Russian agents who operated under diplomatic cover and whose activities turned out to be contrary to the country’s national interests have been declared persona non grata. “In the absence of the Russian ambassador, the number two was summoned to Quai d’Orsay this evening to be informed of this decision,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Exceptional counterintelligence operation. Congratulations to the DGSI agents who thwarted a network of Russian clandestine agents who were working against our interests. The agents involved will have to leave the country. In the shadows, the DGSI watches over our fundamental interests” he said. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, commenting on the operation.