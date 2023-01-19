Stopped trains, closed schools, hundreds of thousands of protesters in the streets. France lives this Thursday a day of massive protests against the unpopular delay of the retirement age to 64 years, that test the political credibility of President Emmanuel Macron.

“They’re kidding us! They don’t know what it’s like to work until they’re 64 under these conditions and they could well find the money elsewhere, especially by taxing capital,” said Manon Marc, a school cheerleader in Paris.

The pension reform is one of the key measures that the French president, 45, promised during the campaign that led to his re-election in April, after a first project in 2020 that he had to abandon due to the arrival of the pandemic.

But after years of crisis (social protest of the yellow vests, pandemic, inflation), it represents a “living test” for Macron about his mandate and about “the mark he will leave in history,” according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

They do not know what it is to work until the age of 64 in these conditions

The president, who is in Barcelona this Thursday for a Spanish-French summit, tried the day before to weaken the union front, considering that there are unions that “call for demonstrations in a traditional framework” and others that want to “block the country.”

Even though his intention was to delay her from 62 to 65 yearsthus approaching the rest of the European countries, its Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne raised 64 years, but bringing forward to 2027 the requirement to contribute 43 years to collect a full pension.

Protesters in France hold a banner that reads “work more to earn less”. Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The government considers it necessary to alleviate a future deficit in the pension fund. These two points crystallize social and union rejection.

According to an Ipsos poll published on Wednesday, although 81% of French consider a reform necessary, 61% reject it and 58% support the strike movement.

“A tough conflict awaits us. We must abolish the totem of the retirement age and the extension of the contribution period,” predicted the general secretary of the FO union, Frédéric Souillot.

The first unitary union front since 2010, when they tried in vain to prevent the raising of the retirement age from 60 to 62 by the government of conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, hopes to bring a million protesters to the streets.

The government has already lost a battle (…), that of convincing the people

The first of the more than 200 protests planned in France they already started, before the demonstration in Paris.

Authorities expect between 550,000 and 750,000 protesters, including 50,000 to 80,000 in the capital.

But will the success of 1995 be achieved? Present in the collective imagination, this intense protest during the winter, which left subways and trains on the platforms for more than three weeks, it was the last to manage to paralyze a pension reform.

A day of ‘hell’ is expected due to road blockade

Minister Clément Beaune has already warned that it would be a day of “hell” in transport and called on citizens to work from home, where many will also have to take care of their children.

I will work from home as with strikes I can’t risk it

According to the unions, 70% of primary school teachers participate unemployed and 65% of secondary school teachers, figures that the Ministry of Education reduces to 42.35% and 34.66%, respectively.

“I will work from home, because with strikes I can’t risk it,” Abdou Syll, a consultant who has to cross the Paris region to get to his office, told AFP.

“If it happens again, I will stay teleworking for as long as possible.” The circulation of subways and trains in Paris woke up “very disturbed”.

A subway line is completely closed and another twelve only work partially, the RATP company told AFP.

The same for the SNCF railway company, which provides for one high-speed train in three or five, depending on the lines, and one regional train in ten on average. The energy sector is announced key.

The manager of the French electricity network RTE noted a sharp reduction in production, equivalent to twice the consumption of Parisfor which he warned the strikers not to reduce it further.

The CGT union announced that most refineries registered between 70% and 100% of personnel on strike, which, along with future strikes, they revive the fear of a fuel shortage like the one experienced in October and which forced the government to intervene. After this first action, the unions have to decide how to continue.

Government You must approve your final project on Monday, ahead of their parliamentary debate that could last until the end of March.

“The government has already lost a battle (…), that of convincing the people,” said leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon from Marseille (southeast). The left-wing parties and the far-right opposition will vote against the reform.

AFP