The hot summers and dry winters of recent years are causing problems in some areas of France. A drought is already expected this year.

Paris – Heat waves and droughts have occurred in many parts of Europe in recent years, leading to water shortages in many places. After the historic drought in France last year, which led to the drying up of the Loire, preparations are already being made for the next drought summer. Most of France’s last winter saw less rain than previous ones. This has led to very low groundwater levels in three quarters of the areas, reports the National Geological Survey (BRGM).

Last year’s drought caused the Loire River to dry up. © Sebastien Salom-Gomis/dpa

Heavy rain in March 2023 softened the parched soil and benefited the vegetation. Nevertheless, the groundwater reserves are not sufficiently replenished. These lie deeper underground and have suffered particularly from the hot and dry summers, it is said – and experts expect the situation to get even worse.

Last winter not only brought little rain to France, but also hardly any snow in the mountains. This means that in addition to the lack of water from rain, there will also be little water from snowmelt. In view of the situation, immediate measures have already been taken in some regions of France, such as a ban on new pool construction.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already called for austerity. By 2030, all sectors should use 10 percent less water. Saving water is necessary because around 30 to 40 percent less water will be available by 2050 due to climate change. In addition, the price should increase from a certain consumption and significantly more liters than before should be recycled.

Water shortage in Europe: Water is not only scarce in France

But it is not only France that is struggling with water shortages. Drought is making itself felt throughout Europe, for example in Spain there was already the first major forest fire of the year in March. The situation is also critical further south. In Italy, Lake Garda carries less water than ever before. The drought in Italy has far-reaching consequences and leads to a crisis. Germany was also affected by drought and a lack of rain last year.

In France, the authorities fear that the situation will deteriorate quickly if the snow does not melt and there is still too little rain. Farmers would then have to start watering their land in April. A measure that further lowers the groundwater level. One hopes for further rainfall, which could delay irrigation and stabilize the situation at least locally. (kiba/dpa)