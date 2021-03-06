Hundreds of thousands of people in northern France recovered from the lockdown on Saturday, as health officials stepped up a nationwide vaccination campaign to make up for the delay after a slow start.

Residents of Pas-de-Calais on the northern coast joined those in the region’s port of Dunkirk and the resort town of Nice on the Mediterranean, which are already closed on Saturday and Sunday.

This puts more than 2 million people across France under the restrictions of a weekend lockdown, as they must stay at home if they are unable to make a written exception.

With hospital capacity reaching nearly 90 percent in Pas-de-Calais, the district governor insisted that the new restrictions were necessary to avoid any burdens on local health services.

And local officials said that two-thirds of the newly recorded cases there were of the most contagious type first detected in Britain. But with curfews imposed from 6:00 to 6:00 mainly and unnecessary stores there closing, the new restrictions will hurt businesses that are under stress.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, the Corona virus has killed 88,300 people across France.

The government is trying to intensify the vaccination campaign to give a first dose to 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May, and 30 million by summer.