Deaths related to the coronavirus in France increased in the last 24 hours, reaching 80,147 registered deaths since the start of the pandemic. Infections by the virus exceed 3.4 million cases.

The French authorities registered 436 deaths from coronavirus in hospitals and 288 deaths in nursing homes for the elderly on Tuesday, thus adding 80,147 deaths throughout the country.

In parallel, the National Assembly voted favorably (278 votes in favor, 193 against and 13 abstentions) to extend until June 1 the state of health emergency, which allows the Government to take draconian measures and restrict certain freedoms within the framework of the pandemic.

With the state of emergency, the French government has a legal basis to impose curfews, the restriction or prohibition of travel, demonstrations or opening of establishments, as well as the partial or total confinement of the population.

France hopes that the curfew in force since December 15 and the vaccination program that has already inoculated more than 2 million people, are sufficient measures to curb infections and avoid a third national closure.

A state of emergency that generates rejection

The left and the right opposed when the green light was given in the National Assembly to extend the state of emergency until June 1.

The state of health emergency in France was in force from March 23 to July 10, 2020, and then was restored on October 17. Later, Parliament extended the measure until February 16 and this Tuesday until June 1.

The votes against were almost all of the deputies of the majority. This refusal represents the fatigue of the French who cannot work, travel, study or lead a normal life.

According to local media, some deputies also reject the measure because it is a kind of “dictatorship” that concentrates power “in the hands of one man.” According to deputy François Ruffin, “it is an anonymous defense council” that makes strategic decisions.

The French National Assembly is preparing to modify its own internal regulations on March 1, in order to organize its work “in times of crisis.”

With AFP and local media