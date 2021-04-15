France officially exceeded the threshold of 100,000 deaths from covid-19 this Thursday and is one of the European countries most mourned by the pandemic, along with the United Kingdom (127,000) and Italy (115,000 deaths). Some experts, however, consider that for weeks that symbolic bar had already been surpassed. “We will not forget any face, no name,” the president, Emmanuel Macron, promised in a message on Twitter to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The first death from coronavirus in France was a Chinese tourist, who died on February 14, 2020. According to official figures, since the pandemic began, 100,077 people have lost their lives in the country due to covid-19, of which 300 have been in the last 24 hours. Macron made a parallel on Thursday between the reconstruction of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the health crisis, as the passing of the 100,000 dead threshold coincided with the second anniversary of the fire that devastated this Gothic jewel.

“Our toilets have been extraordinarily heroic (in the fight against covid-19) as were the firefighters during the fire,” the president told the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’. He considers that these two dramas show “the ability of the French people to unite, to overcome themselves, when the worst happens.”

While the rest of the EU awaits the approval of the EMA, the country advances in its immunization campaign



“We are at war” against the coronavirus, Macron declared on March 16, 2020 in a speech to the nation. A year and a month later, the fighting in the hospitals continues, as does the battle to rebuild the cathedral. “All our forces are used in the battle against the epidemic,” Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday, explaining that France has not yet passed the third wave or reached the peak of hospitalizations. “We still have very difficult days ahead of us,” he warned.

Macron is aware that if he wants to win that battle against the virus, they have to vaccinate at a faster rate. But France, like other European countries, faces a lack of doses and the growing distrust of citizens towards the AstraZeneca antiviral. The immunization campaign was widely criticized at the beginning by the opposition and experts for its slowness but in recent weeks they have stepped on the accelerator.

Since the end of December, almost 12 million French people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, two million more than originally planned for this date. The Government is confident that it will be able to inject 30 million people with the serum by summer. To vaccinate the entire adult population (52 million) between now and August, they would have to put 580,483 daily doses. At the current rate, that goal would be reached on February 9, 2022, according to data website CovidTracker.

Four antivirals



In France, vaccination is open to those over 55 years of age. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that teachers and policemen in that age group will have priority. There are four antivirals available: AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen, from Johnson & Johnson.

Paris maintains its plan to administer Janssen, unlike the United States, which has suspended it cautiously after detecting rare cases of thrombi among those immunized. Other EU countries await the verdict of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before starting to administer it. The vaccine, like that of AstraZeneca, is reserved in France for those over 55 years of age.

In the midst of the third wave, Paris begins to outline the timetable for easing restrictions. Macron explained this Thursday in a meeting with mayors that the terraces of bars and restaurants and museums will be the first to open, according to France Info. These have been closed since October 30. But he did not specify whether it remains May 15 for the de-escalation that he considered when he announced the third confinement at the end of March.

Macron, on the other hand, confirmed that Primary schools will reopen their doors on April 26 and that Secondary schools and institutes will do so on May 3, as planned.