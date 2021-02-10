France has crossed the threshold of eighty thousand Covid-19 deaths, with more than 700 new deaths in hospitals and nursing homes counted, according to official figures published on the government website.

The General Administration of Health, which in turn publishes data related to the development of the epidemic every evening, said that 439 patients with Covid-19 died in hospital between Monday and Tuesday.

And he counted at least 3.3 million cases of Coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, including about 18,000 in the last 24 hours.

The number of injured in hospitals remains high, totaling 27,634 people, including 1931 in the last 24 hours.

Official figures also show that more than two million and 353,000 people have received the vaccine in France since the vaccination campaign began at the end of December. 1.9 million people received the first dose (3.1 percent of the population), while 366,733 people received the first and second dose.