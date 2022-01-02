The Gallic country is the sixth nation in the world to exceed this number. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led the Executive to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

This Saturday, January 1, France exceeded the more than ten million infections accumulated by Covid-19, according to official data. In this way, it became the sixth country in the world to reach this figure, behind the United States, India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Russia.

In the last 24 hours, the French health authorities registered 219,126 new cases, the second highest figure after Friday’s record of 232,200. It is the fourth consecutive day that France has recorded more than 200,000 infections.

A medical worker performs a nasal swab test at a Covid-19 testing site in Nantes, western France, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. © Jeremías González / AP

Furthermore, the number of hospitalizations rose to 96 in a single day. Meanwhile, there were 110 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, for a total of 123,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the organization Our World in Data, 124 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in France. The country has inoculated more than 73% of its total population (67 million inhabitants) with the complete scheme.

France tightens sanitary measures

Thus, the French authorities determined that children over the age of six must wear masks in public transport, in sports complexes and places of worship. Before, the requirement applied to people over 11 years old. This, facing the return to school classrooms this Monday.

The hair of a Covid-19 patient connected to a ventilator is displayed in the intensive care unit at La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. © Daniel Cole / AP

The use of the mask is stricter in Paris and Lyon, where it extends to outdoor spaces.

The French government wants to avoid quarantines or curfews, which have hurt the economy.

With Reuters and AP