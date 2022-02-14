“If the question is whether there are elements in place for Russian forces to launch a massive attack in Ukraine, then yes, that’s right. It is possible and quickly,” Le Drian told France 5.“.

He added that Paris and its allies share this assessment, although he did not say anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin made this decision..

Two European diplomatic sources said the United States told its allies last Friday that one of the scenarios was that Moscow could launch an attack on Wednesday..

When asked if sanctions were in place in the event of a Russian attack, Le Drian said that was the truth and would be huge even if it had the opposite effect on Europe.

The minister said it was important to continue the dialogue to avoid a catastrophic conflict that would harm all parties.

And in New York, Via United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Expresses grave concern about the escalating tension over Ukraine and the “increased speculation” of a military conflict.

“It is time to defuse the tension and de-escalate the situation on the ground,” he told reporters. “There is no place for inflammatory rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tension, not inflame it.”