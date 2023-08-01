France will evacuate citizens from France “and other European countries” from Niger from Tuesday. The French embassy in the capital Niamey and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs report this French media Tuesday. Security in Niger has deteriorated, according to the French embassy, ​​after the military seized power in the West African country last week. The President Mohamed Bazoum is being held in his palace.

The military junta accuses France of planning an armed intervention. The French would like to free the deposed president. Niger was a colony of France until 1960, which has maintained its military presence in the African country in recent decades. Proponents of the coup chanted anti-French lyrics in recent days and set fire to the French flag in the Niamey. They also smashed windows of the French embassy and set fire to a door. They failed to penetrate the embassy.

Just under 1,200 French citizens were living in Niger in 2022, according to the French Foreign Ministry, according to Reuters news agency. French citizens are requested to travel by private transport to a meeting point in the capital at a time to be determined. In Niamey it is still relatively quiet at the moment. France will also help evacuate citizens from other European countries.

It is not clear whether France will also evacuate Dutch people from Niger. The Dutch embassy in Niger maintains contact with about 25 Dutch people known to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs, CDA) calls the situation “very worrying” on X (formerly Twitter). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a negative travel advice for Niger.