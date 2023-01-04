France, environmentalists defile the prime minister’s palace: two activists arrested

Environmental groups are making themselves heard. And not only in Italy. This morning, January 4, 2023, two activists from the environmental group “Dernièr Renovation” daubed the entrance to the Hotel de Matignon with paint.

This is the official residence of the Prime Minister of the French government, at no. 57 rue de Varenne, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. He brings it back RaiNews24.

The two activists were immediately stopped by the French police forces. On 2 January, also in Italy, the Ultima Generazione environmental group smeared the facade of Palazzo Madama with paint.