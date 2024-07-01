Germany.- Much was expected from the match between the French and Belgians in the Round of 16, however, the process and performance of both teams left much to be desired to finally leave a dismal 1-0 that gave the French qualification.

There were many stars on the field, Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, among others, but not even all of those names prevented a match to be forgotten, completely stuck in the midfield and with very few emotions in the areas.

Both teams prioritized not losing rather than trying to win, and the only thing that suffered was the spectacle.

Although the defensive lines opened up slightly in the second half and both teams had some shots, the reality is that neither did what was necessary to deserve to win the duel.

The only difference was the deflection of defender Jan Vertonghen who sent Kolo Muani’s weak shot into the back of the net to seal the French victory in the 85th minute.

With so little time remaining, Belgium was unable to react and was far from generating any chance to find the equalizer, something logical considering that in 85 minutes it had not done so, so to think that in just over five minutes it would have done so would have been absurd.

Without showing much and with a performance completely far from the quality of its squad, France is still alive in this Euro Cup and will face the winner of the tie between Portugal and Slovenia in the Quarter Finals.