France | Energy workers opposing the pension reform cut off the electricity in the future Olympic village of Paris

Demonstrations have already lasted three days in France.

of Paris The electricity in the 2024 Olympic Games Village and the main stadium has been cut off as part of the trade union protests, reports news agency AFP. Protesters working in the energy sector cut off gas and electricity in the area on Thursday as part of their opposition to the pension reforms planned by the government.

In France, trade unions have already organized demonstrations for three days, which have affected, for example, public transport, the energy sector and waste management, says Le Monde.

French the government has prepared the president Emmanuel Macron led by pension reform. The French Senate voted early Thursday morning to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The processing of the reform has been continued on Thursday. According to Macron, raising the retirement age is necessary so that France does not sink into an economic deficit.

According to the spokesperson of the Union of Energy Sector Employees, employees refuse to work if the government does not value them financially.

“I call on the government and the president to be responsible on behalf of the republic: withdraw your proposal so that the electricity and gas workers work for the public service and for the benefit of the community,” said a spokesman for the union.

About three hundred protesters were involved in cutting the four main cables of the Olympic Village. Some of them set off smoke bombs so that others could cut the wires from the surveillance cameras without getting caught.

The electricity went out at the site of the competition village being built for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and at the main stadium, Stade de France.

Chairman of the Board Olivier Véran condemned the power cut. However, he considered the expression of opinion on the streets to be acceptable.

After that, the electricity supplier tried to remotely restore energy to the Olympic Village as quickly as possible.