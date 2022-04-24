Emmanuel Macron stay at the Elysée. The president, according to the first exit polls, obtained between 58.2 and 58.2% of the votes. Marine Le Pen got 41.8%. The range of the first exit polls is between 57.6 and 58.2% for President Macron and between 41.8 and 42.2% for Marine Le Pen. The abstention rate is the highest since 1969, between 27.8 and 29.8%.

Despite the lost bet for a second time to beat Emmanuel Macron in the race for the Elysée, Marine Le Pen brought theFrench extreme right at a level never so high since the beginning of the Fifth Republic French in 1958.

France, Draghi: Macron victory, great news for the EU – “Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections is wonderful news for all of Europe. Italy and France are committed side by side, together with all other partners, to build a stronger European Union, more cohesive, more just, capable of being the protagonist in overcoming the great challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine. The warmest congratulations from the Italian Government and my personal ones go to President Macron. We are immediately ready to continue working together , with ambition and determination, at the service of our countries and of all European citizens “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said so.

FRANCE: LE PEN “MACRON WILL NOT REPAIR FRACTURES, WE WILL DEFEND THE COUNTRY” – “The French show a very strong counter-power compared to Macron. The opposition will defend the French. I fear that in the next 5 years Macron will do nothing to mend the rifts that separate our citizens, I will continue to fight for the French with perseverance and the character you all know “. This was stated by Marine Le Pen, leader of Rassemblement National, speaking to her supporters at the electoral committee, after the defeat in the ballot against outgoing French president Emmanuel Macron. “The game is still open, in a few weeks there are legislative elections, Macron will not be able to appropriate all the powers. We are launching a great electoral battle tonight”, she added.

FRANCE: MELENCHON, ‘MACRON PRESIDENT ELECT BAD IN AN OCEAN OF ABSTENSIONISM’ – “Emmanuel Macron is the worst elected president of the V Republic and this in an ocean of abstention”. This was stated by the leader of La France Insoumise commenting on the results of the second round of the presidential elections and the victory of Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen: with Macron we are advancing France and the EU – “Dear Emmanuel Macron, congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic. I look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration. Together, we will advance France and Europe”. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, writes in a tweet.

France 2022: Michel, EU can count on France for another 5 years – “Warm congratulations dear Emmanuel Macron. In this turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France fully committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union. We can count on France for another 5 years”. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, writes in a tweet.

Gentiloni, with Macron blow to sovereignty and relaunch of the EU – “The re-election of Emmanuel Macron is extraordinary. France has chosen Europe. A blow to sovereignty. And now the relaunch of the European project”. The EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni writes in a tweet.

Metsola: congratulations Macron, the EU needs France strong – “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his wonderful re-election. I look forward with the European Parliament to continue the work under the French presidency of the EU and beyond, to face the challenges of an increasingly uncertain and worrying world . A strong EU needs a strong France “. The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, writes it in a tweet.