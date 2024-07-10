The French President, Emmanuel Macron dampened expectations of an imminent appointment of a prime minister on Wednesday by saying that there will be no appointment until the political forces manage to “build a solid majority,” something that the left, the largest force in the National Assembly, categorically rejects.

In a letter to the public that was published as he arrived in Washington to participate in the NATO summit, The French president argued that the nature of these elections, “marked by a clear demand for change and a sharing of power,” requires the construction of “a broad-based coalition.”

This agreement, which to date seems like an impossible puzzle, will require “giving the political forces a little time to work out these commitments calmly and with mutual respect,” says the presidential letter, which was released through various regional media.

Gabriel Attal, Prime Minister of France. Photo:AFP

Until then, Macron intends to maintain the current government, headed by Gabriel Attal, despite the fact that the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (NFP) demands the appointment of a prime minister from its ranks. since Sunday, despite the fact that its 182 deputies are far from the absolute majority of 289 that would guarantee them governability.

Macron, in fact, argued on Wednesday that no one really won the elections, since “no political force obtained a sufficient majority on its own.”

What the French have chosen at the polls, Macron summarised, is the “republican front”, which excludes the extreme right and potentially also the more radical left of La France Insoumise (LFI), included within the NFP along with the Socialist Party (PS), the ecologists and the communists.

The left accuses Macron of not respecting the ballot box

“It is the return of the royal veto on universal suffrage. It is intended to give time to form another coalition by intriguing after the elections,” criticised Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of LFI, on the social network X.

“He is not up to the task of history. More alone than ever, Emmanuel Macron is abusing. He threw France into the arms of the far right, we prevented that. Now the New Popular Front must govern. The President must accept democracy,” “This is the opinion of MP Clémence Guetté, one of the names that has been mentioned among the possible proposals for Prime Minister from the LFI camp,” wrote on the same social network.

For her part, the leader of the environmentalists, Marine Tondelier, He accused the president of refusing to recognise the election results and recalled that he was the only one who decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call early elections.

Jean-Luc Melenchon Photo:EFE

The Socialists were more moderate, but the party’s first secretary, Olivier Faure, who has already publicly said he would be ready to take on the role of prime minister, asserted that Macron cannot act as if the elections had not taken place.

In addition, when asked about a move to exclude LFI from governing, Faure confirmed that he has opted for “the union of the left” and promised not to change his position, since those who seek to divide it, in reality, want it not to govern and implement its program.

A government that includes LFI is not an option contemplated by the deputies of the Macronist centre – the big loser of the elections, having lost nearly 100 seats, but still key in the formation of a government -, which today again recalled the red lines that it will not accept crossing.

“If there is even one minister from the LFI, we will immediately overthrow this government,” the outgoing Minister for Equality, Aurore Bergé, from the right-wing wing of Macron’s party, Renaissance, warned reporters on Wednesday.

Laurent Wauquiez, the recently appointed parliamentary leader of the classic right-wing party, Les Républiques (LR), which has 68 deputies, including its allies, expressed a similar opinion.

“There will be no alliance with the New Popular Front,” said Wauquiez, who advocates excluding both Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise.

Marine Le Pen's campaign Photo:EFE

For its part, The far-right Le Pen party, which after almost winning a landslide victory had to settle for third place, winning 143 seats with its allies, also attacked Macron’s stance.

“This circus is becoming undignified,” Le Pen said on social media, after pointing out that, in his letter, Macron proposes “blocking LFI” in the same way that a cordon sanitaire was created around its deputies during the legislative elections.