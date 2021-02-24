France Elon Musk wants to build a globe-wide satellite Internet, but the small French village refuses: “Why do we have to look for the Internet on the Moon?”

Starlink is one of Elon Musk’s most ambitious and controversial projects for SpaceX.

Billionaire Elon Muskin the dream of a globe-wide internet network maintained by thousands of telecommunications satellites has received at least a slight blow when a small French community decided to oppose the project.

Saint-Senier-de-Beuvron, in northern France, is home to only 350 people, but a decision by the village council makes it difficult to deploy Starlink internet in Western Europe.

Several dome-shaped, about three meters high Internet signal receiving antennas were to be built in the municipality’s countryside. They would pass on the network data sent by the satellites to the customers. Saint-Senier-de-Beuvrono is one of four similar areas planned for France.

However, the local municipal council had time to ban the construction of antennas as early as December, according to the news agency AFP. Underlying is the fear of their potential effects on humans and animals.

Starlink network antennas are scheduled to rise in this field in Saint-Senier-de-Beuvron, France.­

“This the project is completely new. We have no knowledge of these [antennien] the effects of the signals, ”commented the deputy mayor Noémie Brault To AFP.

“And when he still wants to put microchips in people’s brains. It’s scary, ”Brault continued.

Brault’s comment refers to Elon Musk’s Neuralink. It introduced in August a pig with a chip that detects nervous system activity in its brain. Musk himself has hinted at the possibility of utilizing chip technology in treating people’s hearing loss and insomnia, for example.

Local politician, representative of the Greens François Dufour is on the same lines.

“High voltage lines have already shown the risks posed by electromagnetic waves. They have disturbed farmers in the area, ”Dufour commented to AFP.

“Social networks, the internet, they already exist… Why do we have to look for the Internet on the Moon?”

Long-term photo of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in the Uruguayan sky in February.­

Its development began in 2015 and the first satellites were sent into orbit in 2018.

A total of 12,000 satellites will be launched into orbit, but it is likely that the number of satellites will be further increased in the future. By February of this year, less than 1,200 satellites had been launched. For example, in February, two rockets each launched 60 satellites.

The number of satellites is huge, for example According to Space.com A total of about 9,000 satellites have previously been launched to orbit the earth, of which 2,000 are in use. Several astronomers have warnedthat new satellites may in the future interfere with the observations of telescopes operating on Earth.

Elon Musk­

Satellite armadan is believed to enable high-speed, hundreds of megabits per second Internet access to almost anywhere in the world.

The online service isn’t officially on sale yet, but at least initially, its consumer price in the U.S. is $ 99 (about $ 80) a month. In addition, the service requires $ 499 (approximately $ 410) of hardware to receive the network signal.

It is not yet known when the service will be available in Finland.

SpaceX promises that Starlink will offer data transfer speeds of up to 300 Mb / s this year. The speed is not exceptional, especially in Finland, as 5g network connections theoretically enable data transfer up to 10 gigabits per second. However, Starlink speeds are promised to improve significantly as the number of satellites increases.

Saint-Senier-de-Beuvronin the municipality’s doubts about Musk’s plans are hardly a slight slowdown in Starlink’s deployment.

The French National Radio Frequency Agency, ANFR, which has approved the antenna construction, assures that the antennas do not endanger people. There are about a hundred similar areas in France alone, the first of which were built about 50 years ago.

The French builder of the antennas also believes that construction work may soon be available. The application is renewed and makes it more difficult for the municipality to block the project.