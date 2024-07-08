No absolute majority in France after yesterday’s runoff. The Nouveau Front Populaire will be the largest political force in the new National Assembly, with 182 deputies, but it will not be able to govern alone. With the far right led by the Rassemblement National stopped, it will be up to President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new prime minister after the resignation of Gabriel Attal. But how will it be possible to govern France? The Bfmtv broadcaster has elaborated five possible scenarios after the result of the early legislative elections surprisingly called by Macron in the aftermath of his electoral defeat in the European elections on June 9.

Possible scenarios

The The first scenario is one that sees a government led by the Nouveau Front Populaire. In his first speech after the polls closed, Jean-Luc Mélenchon said it clearly: Macron has “the duty to have the Nouveau Front Populaire govern”. In the absence of an absolute majority, France Insoumise proposes to approve part of its program by decree, in particular the increase in the minimum wage, the price freeze, the repeal of the pension reform. To avoid having the National Assembly against it, however, a government led by NFP should try to convince some Ensemble deputies not to vote for the proposals presented by the right or the far right. It is possible to be in the minority and govern, Bfmtv recalls, recalling how Elisabeth Borne and Gabriel Attal did so for two years, without the Republicans ever voting en bloc against the government.

A second scenario instead imagines an alliance between the presidential coalition Ensemble and the Republicanswhich would allow Macron’s supporters to stay afloat. “We are turning to the Republicans,” Benjamin Haddad, a member of the Ensemble and former national secretary of the UMP, told Bfmtv. “I’ve been saying this for two years, I want us to work with them,” he added. If an agreement is reached, the future government could fall with a motion of no confidence if voted by the Nouveau Front Populaire (182 MPs) and the Rassemblement National (147). Unless there is an agreement to abstain between some parties.

The The third scenario instead foresees a German-style coalition government. “The left wants to govern, but it will never govern,” a Renaissance executive told Bfmtv. “A prime minister from the Nouveau Front Populaire falls in three days,” he added, arguing that “we will have to enter into a German-style coalition and that will take time.” In Germany, it is normal for parties with different ideologies to unite once the election results are known to form a majority, the French broadcaster wrote on its website. In recent years, socialists and conservatives have sometimes governed together or with the center or the ecologists. Mathematically, a Ps-Ensemble-Lr coalition would bring together 296 deputies, a narrow majority. But the main parties of the Nouveau Front Populaire seem to rule out this scenario. “We will have only one compass, that of the program of the Nouveau Front Populaire,” Olivier Faure declared as soon as the results were announced.

The fourth scenario is that of a technical government composed of expertsthat is, economists, senior civil servants, diplomats, supervised by a personality chosen by consensus to be sent to Matignon. A somewhat vague concept in France, which never existed during the Fifth Republic, Bfmtv points out. France has known a government of national unity that brought together almost all the parties with Michel Debré (1959-1962). The “technicians” have headed governments such as that of Raymond Barre in 1976 or Jean Castex in 2020. But both had a political mandate and a majority in the Assembly. In concrete terms, it would be a super administration charged with ensuring the continuity of the State. That is, ensuring that public employees and bills are paid, that the necessary resources are allocated to the administrations. The bare minimum. As regards taxation, for example, one should a priori limit oneself to the status quo.

Fifth and final scenario foresees an institutional crisis. Because even a technical government would always be threatened by a motion of no confidence that could be presented by the Nouveau Front Populaire, the Republicans or the Rassemblement National. If none of the previous scenarios were to work, France would indeed enter a deep institutional crisis, with Emmanuel Macron unable to dissolve the National Assembly before July 2025. ”If there is no majority, the solution to unblock the situation is for him (Emmanuel Macron, ed.) to leave,” Mélenchon had said before the second round. ”It’s normal, he is responsible for the mess,” he had added.