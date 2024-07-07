New Popular Front Exploits, Emmanuel Macron Rebounds, Marine Le Pen Slows Down and Slips to Third PlaceThe second round of the legislative elections in France offers surprising results, if compared to those of a week ago, and returns the map of a National Assembly divided into 3 blocks: the formation of a new government seems a puzzle.

National Assembly split into 3 blocs

The vote, according to projections, rewards the New Popular Front (NFP). The left-wing bloc would have between 182 and 193 seats, far from the absolute majority of 289 deputies. The presidential coalition Ensemble, after the flop of the first round, rises again, rising to 157-173The Rassemblement National’s loot was disappointing: Le Pen’s party, with Jordan Bardella being linked to the position of prime minister, would stop at 136-144 seats after the round conditioned by alliances and anti-right desistance pacts. Completing the heart of a fragmented assembly, the Republicans with 67 seats.

Within the New Popular Front, Mélenchon’s France Insoumise would win between 73 and 80 seats. The Socialist Party would win between 60 and 64 seats, the Greens between 33 and 36 seats and the Communists between 11 and 12 seats, according to estimates by the Ipsos Institute with the Talan group for France Télévisions, Radio France, France 24/Rfi and Lcp-Assemblée nationale.

In the presidential majority, Renaissance would win 95 to 98 seats, Modem 32 to 34 seats and Horizons 25 to 26 seats. For the Rassemblement National and its allies, the RN would win between 124 and 128 seats and Eric Ciotti’s LR fraction would win between 14 and 17 seats.

Macron is silent for now

The formation of a new government must take into account the numbers expressed at the polls. The president Macronwho will receive the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on the morning of Monday, July 8, did not speak on Sunday evening. The Elysée announced that Macron would wait for the “composition” of the new National Assembly “to take the necessary decisions”.

Late in the evening, the Elysée stressed once again that “in his role as guarantor of our institutions, the President will ensure that the sovereign choice of the French people is respected. The question is whether a cohesive coalition can be formed to reach the 289 deputies” needed for a majority. And again the French presidency stressed: “The center had been declared deadbut he is here, even seven years later in power.”

Melenchon: “It’s up to the Popular Front to govern”. But vetoes are raining down

Meanwhile, the president is receiving peremptory messages from those who consider themselves the winner without discussion. “We have obtained a result that we were told was impossible,” says Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, part of the NFP, calling for “the will of the people to be rigorously respected” and speaking of a “defeat” for Macron and his coalition.

“The president must accept defeat,” he added, “and the prime minister must go. The president must ask the New Popular Front to govern“.

Within the Front, however, there is no shortage of distinctions. The NFP “is the leading force in the National Assembly but, let’s face it, we do not have an absolute majority,” says Socialist leader Raphael Glucksmann, after the success of the left-wing coalition. “We will have to learn to discuss and debate,” he says, stressing the need for a “cultural revolution” in the country. “We are obliged to behave like adults and the governments of 49.3 are a thing of the past.”

Le Pen: “The tide continues to rise, victory only postponed”

The ‘big loser’ of this second round is definitely Bardellawho arrived at these elections as prime minister ‘in pectore’ and was probably forced into opposition once again. Bardella, in front of the press, hides his anger over an electoral cartel that prevented the RN from winning government. “An alliance of dishonor is throwing France into the arms of Jean-Luc Melenchon’s far left,” he says, claiming in any case the success of his party, which obtained “the largest percentage in its entire history.”

“The Rassemblement National embodies more than ever the only alternative and will stand by the French people. We do not want power as an end in itself, but to give it back to the French,” Bardella continued, emphasizing that “tonight an old world has fallen and nothing can stop a people who have begun to hope again.” His commitment, he said in concluding his speech, will continue until “victory.”

“The tide continues to rise, our victory is only postponed,” says Marine Le Pen on Tf1 after the disappointing result. “I have too much experience to be disappointed by a result that doubles the number of our deputies,” remarked the French nationalist leader, according to whom “if it were not for this unnatural agreement between Macon and the far left, the Rassemblement National would have an absolute majority.”

“The situation is unsustainable. Will Jean-Luc Melenchon become prime minister?” asks Le Pen, who then, answering the question of whether she will ask for Macron’s resignation, cuts short: “I am not asking for anything.”

The one celebrating instead is the former socialist president, Francois Hollandewinner in his constituency and then elected to the National Assembly: “I decided to run here in Correze, where I have always drawn my legitimacy. I felt that my duty, despite the positions I have held, was to do everything possible to prevent the far right from coming to power, but also to open a path of hope”, he says, excluding a role in relation to the executive. “I am not a candidate” to form the new government.

Negotiations begin for a difficult agreement

The negotiation phase for the creation of the new executive will begin today. The path to Matignon is not going to be easy, given the crossed vetoes announced by the various political forces. Faced with a “divided National Assembly”, “we will have to behave like adults”, the leader of Place Publique (one of the forces that make up the New Popular Front), Raphael Glucksmann, tries to mediate.

More explicit was the former prime minister and leader of Horizons (the Macronist coalition party), Edouard Philippe, according to whom the centrist political forces must make an agreement without compromise, excluding France Insoumise and the RN. “The majority of French people do not want to give power to the RN and I am happy about that. Even the New Popular Front, a heterogeneous electoral alliance, does not have a majority, despite what Jean-Luc Melenchon says”, concludes Philippe, according to whom the dissolution of the National Assembly has led to “a great uncertainty that constitutes a danger that no one should underestimate”.