New Popular Front rejoices after second round of legislative elections in France. The leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, calls on President Emmanuel Macron to “call the NFP to government”. The results chill the ambitions of the Rassemblement National dMarine Le Pen and Jordan Bardellawhich would be only third behind the presidential coalition of Ensemble.

Melenchon asks for government

“Now we govern”. The New Popular Front asks for the reins of government in France after the 2024 legislative elections. Projections give first place to the NFP, in a National Assembly divided into 3 blocs. “We obtained a result that we were told was impossible,” says Melenchon, commenting on the first projections that indicate an affirmation of the New Popular Front (NFP), the left-wing bloc of which LFI is part.

“It’s a huge relief for a large part of the country,” Melenchon continued, hoping that “the will of the people will be rigorously respected” and speaking of “defeat” for the president, Emmanuel Macronand his coalition. “The president must accept defeat,” he added, “the prime minister must go. The president must ask the New Popular Front to govern.” “This evening, France said no to the arrival of the Rassemblement National in power,” said the secretary of the French Socialist Party, Olivier Faure. For the Socialist leader, the coalition parties “must govern and apply their common program.”

Le Pen: “Victory postponed”

“The tide continues to rise, our victory is only postponed“, He says Marine Le Pen on Tf1, after the disappointing result of the RN. “I have too much experience to be disappointed by a result that doubles the number of our deputies,” adds Le Pen, according to whom “if it were not for this unnatural agreement between Macon and the far left, the Rassemblement National would have an absolute majority.”

“The situation is unsustainable. Will Jean-Luc Mélenchon become prime minister?” asks the leader of the French right, who then, answering the question of whether she will ask for Emmanuel Macron’s resignation, cut short: “I am not asking for anything”.

Attal resigns tomorrow

The Ensemble list, which came in second in the vote, “does not have a majority” and is therefore “faithful to the republican tradition and in accordance with my principles”, Monday 8 July “I will present my resignation to the President of the Republic”, announces the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attalcommenting on the results of the second round of the legislative elections.

“I did not choose this dissolution, but I refused to suffer it”, says the prime minister of the outgoing government, according to whom “no absolute majority can be led by extremists”. Attal expressed satisfaction with the result of his coalition that “held up”, obtaining “triple the number of deputies that certain estimates assigned to us at the beginning of these elections”.

“I will never accept that millions of our fellow citizens can choose to vote for the extremes. To the French I say: I respect each vote. Some lives are more difficult than others and there are lives that we must make better. Wherever I am, I will have at heart to achieve this goal”, emphasizes Attal.

“Already tomorrow – the French Prime Minister underlines – we must be at the side of those who believe in France and always at the side of all our fellow citizens. We can count on our newly elected deputies to truly respond to their expectations. We will always try to appease those who want our spirits to flare up and play the game of the populists and communitarians”.