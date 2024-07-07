

“The tide continues to rise, our victory is only postponed”. Marine Le Pen told Tf1, after the disappointing result of the Rassemblement National in the second round of the legislative elections.

“I thank the voters for the patriotic wave,” Jordan Bardella’s first words. “An alliance of dishonor throws France into the arms of Jean-Luc Melenchon’s far left. The Rassemblement National has today achieved the largest percentage in its entire history. The Rassemblement National embodies more than ever the only alternative and will stand by the French people. We do not want power for its own sake, but to give it back to the French.”

“Tonight an old world has fallen and nothing can stop a people who have begun to hope again”, he says again, pointing the finger at the “single party” and promising that he will continue to fight until “victory”.

Disappointment for Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella’s National Rally who is projected to come in only third after the second round of the 2024 French elections. Spokesman Sebastien Chenu said he was “disappointed” by the results, stressing that in his opinion France “has sunk into a quagmire” due to “unnatural alliances”.

“We will be a real opposition force, the Macronists ended up electing the New Popular Front”, he added, commenting on the third place of the political force led by Bardella and Le Pen.