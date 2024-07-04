“I think we still have the capacity to obtain an absolute majority, provided that the voters make one last effort to get what they want.”Marine le Pen appeals to Rassemblement National votersa few days before the second round of the legislative elections.

Speaking on Bfmtv-Rmc, Le Pen then denounced a “massive desistance operation”, speaking of a “new Popular Front” formed “by Macronie, Les Républicains, La France Insoumise, the Greens and the Socialists” to “prevent the Rassemblement National from having an absolute majority”.

“This is Emmanuel Macron’s great dream, the single party that goes from La France Insoumise to Les Républicains. But this single party is that of those who want to maintain power against the will of the people.”

“There are black sheep everywhere, even in the press,” he says, commenting on the cases of Rn candidates accused of controversial behavior or statements, conspiracy theorists, racists, sexists, anti-Semites, xenophobes, echoing what Jordan Bardella has already said. Marine Le Pen distinguishes “inadmissible statements that will lead to sanctions” from those that she defines as “lack of skill.” She then defends “the good people” who come forward. “The National Assembly must be in the image of France, not of Sciences Po, not of Ena,” emphasizes the re-elected MP in the Pas-de-Calais.