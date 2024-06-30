Elections in France, Rassemblement National (Rn) between 36 and 38%

Triumph of the Rassemblement National (Rn) of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella in the first round of the French legislative elections. The latest instant polls carried out in France with open polls, which Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate, the transalpine right stands between 36 and 38%.

In second place is New popular front left that would obtain between 27 and 29% of the votes. A very heavy defeat for Ensemblethe party of President Emmanuel Macron, given between 16 and 18%. Republicans – centre-right moderates opposed to the alliance with the Rassemblement National, would be stuck between 6 and 8%.

Although much will depend on the alliances in the second round, next Sunday 7 July, French pollsters believe it is possible with these numbers the absolute majority at the National Assembly in Paris for the right of Le Pen and Bardella.