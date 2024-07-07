France, the hypothesis of a technical government grows





No absolute majority for the National Rally by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. According to the very first instant polls with the polls open that come directly from French polling institutes and that Affaritaliani.it has had the opportunity to view, in the second round of the legislative elections in France the right wing of Le Pen and Bardella should stop overall between 205 and 225 seats in the National Assembly in Paris. The absolute majority is 289 seats out of a total of 577.

The left-wing popular front, thanks to its withdrawal in many constituencies with President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble, is credited among 190 and 210 seats. While the president’s party should stop between 140 and 160 seats in the French Parliament.

No party will therefore have an absolute majority to govern. There are two solutions: either a political agreement, difficult, between Macronians and the left or a technical prime minister model Mario Draghi – who could be the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde – supported by all political forces except the Rassemblement National.