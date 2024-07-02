The leader of the French far right attacks the president over rumors of a possible coalition government “in contrast” with the vote. And on the future she assures: “I will not join a Bardella executive, I will respect his role as prime minister”

Marine Le Pen accused French President Emmanuel Macron of an “administrative coup” for the “rumors” circulating about the will of the head of the Elysée to want to “contrast the vote of the electors, the results of the elections” by forming a coalition government. Interviewed by France Inter, Le Pen said that Macron wants to “prevent the implementation of the policy that the French want”.

In an effort to ‘de-Penalize’ Sunday’s run-off vote, seeking the support of the moderate right but also of the more extremist left opposed to the far right, Le Pen assures that he will not join a possible government of Jordan Bardella, will not run for the presidency of the National Assembly, and that he will respect the role of the 28-year-old as prime minister president of the National Rally.

Le Pen then admitted that, To form a government, a majority of seats will be needed. “It is clear that we cannot accept going to government if we cannot act. We want to govern”, he said, to the microphones of France Inter.

While certainly awaiting the vote for the presidential elections, he specified that in the next few years she will limit herself to being the group leader of the RN deputies and has not specified whether she will join the new European group of Viktor Orbanreserving the right to make a decision after the results of Sunday’s runoff. “We are focused on a fundamental election for the future of the country.”