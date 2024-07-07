Governing will be “difficult”, the possibility of a “technical government” is not excluded. So says Thibault Muzergues, senior advisor to the International Republican Institute, Iri, guest at the Eurofocus electoral marathon at Adnkronos for the second round of voting in France.

“We see that there are three blocks, it will be difficult to have a government with these three blocks that do not trust each other”, he says commenting on the outcome of the vote. Not only that, “a coalition between the center-left, center-right and center is very difficult”, he underlines, “I think the result would be a technical government“, a sort of “‘Amato’ option, as they say in Italy” evoking the Italian case.

“The problem is that for us there would not be an obvious person like Mario Draghi a few years ago, of course there is Christine Lagarde”, current president of the ECB, but her mandate ends in over a year. “France is not used to these types of governments, it will be a difficult change”, he observes, adding that “Macron comes out weakened”.