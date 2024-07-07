First clashes near Place de la Republique, in Paris, between police and left-wing extremists after the 2024 legislative elections. Le Figaro reports that around 500 hooded protesters gathered outside the square.

Faced with the risk of riots on the sidelines of election night in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin today announced the mobilization of 30,000 police officers and gendarmes, including 5,000 in Paris and the suburbs of the capital. A “very large force” to prevent “the far left or the far right from taking advantage of the results to create disorder”.